|
|
McLEAN ALMA JENKINS WILLIAMS
On Monday, May 13, 2019 Alma Jenkins Williams McLean, 97 of North Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA; mother of Jacob Jenkins Jr. and Patricia A. Loper (Stanley); also survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. on May 18, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA, where the funeral service will be held immediately after the visitation Saturday 11 a.m. Interment Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019