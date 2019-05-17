Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA JENKINS WILLIAMS McLEAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALMA JENKINS WILLIAMS McLEAN Obituary
McLEAN ALMA JENKINS WILLIAMS

On Monday, May 13, 2019 Alma Jenkins Williams McLean, 97 of North Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA; mother of Jacob Jenkins Jr. and Patricia A. Loper (Stanley); also survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. on May 18, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA, where the funeral service will be held immediately after the visitation Saturday 11 a.m. Interment Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now