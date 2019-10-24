|
KRUEGER ALMA "BERT"
Of Whitehall, PA, died peacefully on October 11, 2019 at The Brookdale of Mt. Lebanon. Bert was born on February 28, 1924 in Silver Lake, PA to proud Polish immigrant parents, Adam and Minnie Kovalefsky. She attended secretarial school in Binghamton, NY where she met her husband, Robert W. Krueger from Pittsburgh, PA. Bob and Bert lived in Germany during the Korean War then settled in Pittsburgh. Bert became a secretary at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Bert was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Whitehall where she served on the Altar Guild and enjoyed planting and caring for the church gardens. Along with her love for gardening, she was an accomplished golfer, league bowler and enjoyed water sports at their family cottage on the Youghiogheny Reservoir. She was an avid baseball fan following the Pirates throughout the 2019 season. Bert enjoyed shopping, baking delicious pies and making wonderful cookies over the holidays. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert W. Krueger; beloved grandson, David Charles Krueger and 13 siblings: Fred Kovalefsky, Irene Barney, Esther Bowman, Minnie "Wilma" Halford, Richard Kovaleski, Ruth Anderson, Charles Kovalefsky, Edward Kovalefsky, Rudolph Kovalefsky, Dorothy Bowen and three infant siblings, Anna, Emil and Amelia. Bert is survived by her sons, Lon R. Krueger (wife, Beth Marstiller) of Rhode Island and Keith D. Krueger (wife, Karen F. Krueger, of Ohio; three grandchildren, Letty Krueger, Samantha Krueger Peters and Adam Krueger; sister, Olga Kropa, age 100, of Scranton, PA; and beloved friends and caretakers, Fred and Janet Holzer of Pittsburgh,PA. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019