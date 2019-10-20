Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA LAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA RITA LAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALMA RITA LAUGHLIN Obituary
LAUGHLIN ALMA RITA

Age 95, of West Mifflin, PA passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Alma is survived by her beloved daughter, Lisa (Matthew) Dickun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Laughlin. Alma loved to read and do crossword puzzles and spend time with her family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now