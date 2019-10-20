|
LAUGHLIN ALMA RITA
Age 95, of West Mifflin, PA passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Alma is survived by her beloved daughter, Lisa (Matthew) Dickun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Laughlin. Alma loved to read and do crossword puzzles and spend time with her family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019