Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA YAKSICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA "KATHLEEN" (RUFFING) YAKSICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALMA "KATHLEEN" (RUFFING) YAKSICK Obituary
YAKSICK ALMA "KATHLEEN" (RUFFING)

Age 87, of Elizabeth Twp., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Graduate Clairton High School, 1950. Worked for Westinghouse and Firth Loach. Member St. Michael's Christian Mothers. Wife of the late Charles "Chick" Yaksick for 59 years; mother of Eileen (Art) Elliott, Marjorie Yaksick and James Yaksick; grandmother of Arthur "AJ" (Kristin) Elliott IV; great-grandmother of Arthur "Jay" Elliott V; sister of Leota M. Ruffing, Mary Jean Ruffing, Regis Ruffing and the late Norbert, Joseph and Ronald Ruffing; daughter of the late Leonard and Emma (Bildhauser) Ruffing. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51 (Large), Jefferson Hills, Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NO VISITATION ON EASTER. Prayer in the funeral home Monday 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. St. Michael Catholic Church, 101 McLay Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. For more information and condolences, visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.