|
|
YAKSICK ALMA "KATHLEEN" (RUFFING)
Age 87, of Elizabeth Twp., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Graduate Clairton High School, 1950. Worked for Westinghouse and Firth Loach. Member St. Michael's Christian Mothers. Wife of the late Charles "Chick" Yaksick for 59 years; mother of Eileen (Art) Elliott, Marjorie Yaksick and James Yaksick; grandmother of Arthur "AJ" (Kristin) Elliott IV; great-grandmother of Arthur "Jay" Elliott V; sister of Leota M. Ruffing, Mary Jean Ruffing, Regis Ruffing and the late Norbert, Joseph and Ronald Ruffing; daughter of the late Leonard and Emma (Bildhauser) Ruffing. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51 (Large), Jefferson Hills, Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NO VISITATION ON EASTER. Prayer in the funeral home Monday 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. St. Michael Catholic Church, 101 McLay Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. For more information and condolences, visit www.stephendslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019