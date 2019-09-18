|
WINDSTEIN ALOYSIUS B.
Age 95, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by two sons, Mark and James Windstein; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Filius; a grandson; and two brothers, Alfred and Raymond Windstein. No Visitation. Blessing Service will be held on Friday, September 20th at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019