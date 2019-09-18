Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Blessing Service
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for ALOYSIUS WINDSTEIN
ALOYSIUS B. WINDSTEIN

ALOYSIUS B. WINDSTEIN Obituary
WINDSTEIN ALOYSIUS B.

Age 95, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by two sons, Mark and James Windstein; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Filius; a grandson; and two brothers, Alfred and Raymond Windstein. No Visitation. Blessing Service will be held on Friday, September 20th at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
