Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Service
Following Services
BRUNO ALPHONSO J.

Age 84, of Mt. Washington, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Father of Gwen Elizabeth Bruno-Menzer, Robert S. (Christine) and David A. Bruno; grandfather of James Menzer, Tyler Cotto-Yurkovic, Faith and Joshua Bruno; brother of the late Angelo Bruno and Mary Stefano; also survived by loving family and friends. Visitation on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). A Service will be held on Saturday at conclusion of visitation. Interment Private.


www.bruscofalvo.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
