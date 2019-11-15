|
|
BRUNO ALPHONSO J.
Age 84, of Mt. Washington, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Father of Gwen Elizabeth Bruno-Menzer, Robert S. (Christine) and David A. Bruno; grandfather of James Menzer, Tyler Cotto-Yurkovic, Faith and Joshua Bruno; brother of the late Angelo Bruno and Mary Stefano; also survived by loving family and friends. Visitation on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). A Service will be held on Saturday at conclusion of visitation. Interment Private.
www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019