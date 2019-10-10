Home

Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Church
ALPHONSO NOBILE Obituary
NOBILE ALPHONSO

Suddenly on October 8, 2019, Al, age 66, formerly of Uptown, surrounded by his loving family, returned to his Heavenly Home. Devoted husband of Madeline Nobile; son of the late Mary and Vincent DePofi, Alphonso Nobile. Loving father of Alphonso, Drew (Courtney), Amber (late Clint), Tara; brother of Jim (Geri), Richard (late Denise), Joseph Nobile, Vinny (Denise) DePofi; grandfather of Chase, Trinity, Manfredo, Alturo Nobile, C.J.,and Charlee Dougherty; Godfather of Devin and Dana; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and good friends. He will also be missed by his loving dog, Tweety. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, Oakland, Thursday 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. in the Epiphany Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visit Al's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
