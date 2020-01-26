Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
ALVA MAE (SCARFONE) SPADAFORE-SAMS

SPADAFORE-SAMS ALVA MAE (SCARFONE)

Age 80, of Carnegie, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Mother of Kenneth F. (Christine) Sutton, Cynthia L. Peluso and George A. (Cynthia) Sutton. Eight grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren. Sister of Fred, James, Donald and Robert Scarfone and the late Anthony J. Scarfone and June M. DelGrande. No Visitation. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. 


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
