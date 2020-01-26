|
|
SPADAFORE-SAMS ALVA MAE (SCARFONE)
Age 80, of Carnegie, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Mother of Kenneth F. (Christine) Sutton, Cynthia L. Peluso and George A. (Cynthia) Sutton. Eight grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren. Sister of Fred, James, Donald and Robert Scarfone and the late Anthony J. Scarfone and June M. DelGrande. No Visitation. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020