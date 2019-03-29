FLEMING ALVA (COWARD) (POPEY)

Age 92, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was active in the Tuesday Musical Club for 70 years and was a member of several musical and cultural organizations including the University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Civic Orchestras, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Savoyards. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Popey and Richard Fleming, and her brother Frederick Coward. She is survived by her sister, Loretta (Russ) Posch; her daughter, Cheryl (David) Longstreet; her son, Robert (Tracy) Popey; grandchildren, Ethan (Lindsay), Robert and Anja. Memorial Service will held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4300 Morewood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 at 3 p.m., with reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tuesday Musical Club Scholarship Fund are requested. More information can be found at https://www.tuesdaymusicalclub.org/support/. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.