Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for ALVA FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALVA (POPEY) (COWARD) FLEMING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALVA (POPEY) (COWARD) FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING ALVA (COWARD) (POPEY)

Age 92, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was active in the Tuesday Musical Club for 70 years and was a member of several musical and cultural organizations including the University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Civic Orchestras, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Savoyards.  She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Popey and Richard Fleming, and her brother Frederick Coward. She is survived by her sister, Loretta (Russ) Posch; her daughter, Cheryl (David) Longstreet; her son, Robert (Tracy) Popey; grandchildren, Ethan (Lindsay), Robert and Anja. Memorial Service will held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4300 Morewood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 at 3 p.m., with reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tuesday Musical Club Scholarship Fund are requested. More information can be found at https://www.tuesdaymusicalclub.org/support/. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now