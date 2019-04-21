|
McCLOY ALVIN D.
Of Zelienople, formerly Pittsburgh born March 26, 1938 died April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Gertrude McCloy; and son, Alan D. McCloy. Al was an Army Veteran, an active sportsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Kelly Nolker (Jim); grandson, Michael Nolker; brother, William D. McCloy (late Donna); and sister, Caroline Allman. According to his wishes, he will be cremated. Arrangements by BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME. Thanks to the Veteran's Association for all of their assistance and help.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019