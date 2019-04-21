Home

Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
ALVIN D. McCLOY


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALVIN D. McCLOY Obituary
McCLOY ALVIN D.

Of Zelienople, formerly Pittsburgh born March 26, 1938 died April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Gertrude McCloy; and son, Alan D. McCloy. Al was an Army Veteran, an active sportsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Kelly Nolker (Jim); grandson, Michael Nolker; brother, William D. McCloy (late Donna); and sister, Caroline Allman. According to his wishes, he will be cremated. Arrangements by BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME. Thanks to the Veteran's Association for all of their assistance and help.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
