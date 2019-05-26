Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ALVIN DORSEY RAY SMITH

SMITH ALVIN DORSEY RAY

Age 76, of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 25, 2019. Formerly of Doddridge County, Alvin resided with his daughter and her children over these last several months. Alvin was preceded in death by wife, the late Brenda Smith; parents, Ralph and Mona Smith, as well as siblings, Roena Mulac and Francis G Smith. He is survived by son, Shawn Smith; daughter, Shelley (Smith) Hoffman; siblings, Rose Ann Grimenstein and LaVonne Keller; three grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, and Allison Hoffman; as well as many nieces and nephews. Alvin was a hardworking man and dedicated to his family. In addition to serving in the US Army, he held many jobs from working in West Virginia coal mines, the railway systems, US steel mills, and G.C. Murphys to serving his community as a correctional officer at the Allegheny County Jail. He was a member of the Elizabeth Township Sportsman Club and he enjoyed bowling and putzing in his lawn and garden. His family and friends could depend on him in times of need. Alvin will be missed by many, but he joined his beloved wife who captured and kept his heart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

