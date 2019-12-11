|
BODEK, M.D. ALVIN M.
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Dormont and White Oak, born on December 22, 1928. Beloved husband of Gloria Silberblatt Bodek and the late Elaine Barkowitz Bodek; father of Michael Bodek of Pittsburgh and Richard Bodeck, PhD. (Amy) of Charleston, SC.; stepfather of Henry Silberblatt of Sun Lakes, AZ, Jay Silberblatt, Esq., of Pittsburgh and Jeffrey Silberblatt of Atlanta, GA, grandpa of Benjamin Bodek and Zachary Bodek, step-grandfather of Alec Silberblatt and Zoe Silberblatt. Dr. Al graduated from Dormont High School in 1946, University of Pittsburgh 1950 and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine 1954. He served his internship at Montefiore Hospital in 1954-55, then served in the US Army Medical Corps as a Captain and commanding officer of the Headquarters Medical Detachment of the 1st Cavalry Division in Tokyo, Japan in 1955-57. Dr. Bodek practiced Family Medicine in the Duquesne-West Mifflin area from 1957 to 2003. He was a Charter Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and a Charter Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was a member of the Allegheny County Medical Society and the Pennsylvania Medical Society. He was on the Emeritus Staffs of UPMC McKeesport and UPMC Braddock. He volunteered in Israel with the Volunteers for Israel in 2005 and the Catholic Charities Free Health Care Center from 2002 to 2008. He was a volunteer at the main branch of the Carnegie Free Library. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner and a member of MENSA and Intertel. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Temple Sinai Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Magen David (American Friends of Magen David Adom), 20 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018 or Temple Sinai Pittsburgh, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
