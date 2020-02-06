|
MULDROW ALVIN
Age 73, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on January 30, 2020. Husband of Beatrice Muldrow; father of Darrin Muldrow, Sr. (Karla), Dena Muldrow, Troy Muldrow, Nicole Gardner, Aundrea Foster (Darrel), and Rejeanna Russell; brother of Betty Williams, Richard Muldrow, John Muldrow and the late Robert Harris, Ruby Goodlow, Rose Jefferson, Olive Knight, Jeremiah Muldrow and Darnell Muldrow; grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 14; also survived by brother-in-law, Paul Nelson (Gisela); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219 where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020