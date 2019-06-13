Home

ALVIN "SONNY" REMAI

ALVIN "SONNY" REMAI Obituary
REMAI ALVIN "SONNY"

In his 91 years here with us, he will be celebrated as a Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother in Arms with Korean War Veterans and a good friend. His love for family ran deep and his smile was honest and broad. He will be missed. Alvin "Sonny" Remai passed away from us and into the hands of our Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He is survived by his son, Bruce Remai; daughter, Jeryl Corpe; brothers, Dale, Mike and Paul Remai. Friends received Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a funeral to follow at noon in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Interment at Plum Creek Cemetery with full military honors.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
