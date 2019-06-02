WEISS ALVIN

Alvin Weiss, age 96, of Hampton Township, formerly of Baldwin and Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. (Fletcher) Weiss; loving father to Scott (Sharon) Weiss, of Pembroke Pines, FL and Penny (Charles) Gardner, of Gibsonia; grandfather of Bryan Gardner. Preceded in death by a sister and a brother. Al was a WWII veteran with the 313th Bombardment Wing of the Army Air Force as a radio operator. He worked as an insurance agent and then as an Allegheny County real estate assessor. Al was an avid Steelers fan for over 70 years; starting when the Steelers played at Forbes Field. He retired to Florida for 26 years before returning to Pittsburgh in 2012, and enjoyed golfing, dancing, reading the newspaper, working crossword puzzles, and socializing with everyone. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements by KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. www.kingfuneralhome.com.