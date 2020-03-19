|
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Alyce A. B. Winn, 22, of McKeesport, PA. Mother of Joslyn, Aubrey and Ry'Leigh; daughter of Dana Anderson; niece of Mary Seymore; sister of Brittney, Misty, Jordan, Kiley, Brandi, Andre, Jeremy, Anthony and Sean. Also survived by a host of other family and friends. Visitation Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 20, 2020, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 12 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020