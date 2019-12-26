|
BROSOVIC ALYCE FAYE "ALI"
Age 78 of North Fayette, PA, peacefully went home with the Lord on December 20, 2019. She was a living angel here on earth given to us in the form of the best wife, mother, sister, aunt, and Nanny (grandmother) we could have ever asked for. Her greatest joy was her family, she gave us everything. Most importantly the greatest gift the teachings of Jesus's love for us, she gave us our faith in the Lord. We know everything in this life is temporal and we will be with her again. We will honor and celebrate her life always. She is survived by husband Donald, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dawn (Bill), Pamela, Marc (Renee), Jon (Maria). Ashley Faye, Lucca Faye, Liam. Noah, Jeremiah, Tiffany. Amy, Amber, Ryan. Brothers Dennis (Maryann) Cover, Terry (Sandra) Cover, William (Evelyn) Cover and Arthur (Bonnie) Cover. Preceded in death by her beloved angel son Jon Damian. Her parents Dorothy Claire (Nehls) and Wade Alexander Cover, sisters Marlene (Cover) Schuester and Peggy (Cover) Ward. The home-going service is private to the family. In lieu of florals sent, an honorable donation to can be made.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019