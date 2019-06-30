SMITH ALYCE IDA

Age 93, of Edgewood, Pennsylvania, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her daughter Janine's home in Gaithersburg, MD. Alyce was born on June 12, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Ollie and George Siple. She was married to George Alcock Smith, son of Myra and William Smith. Alyce and George raised two daughters, Janine and Sally, and two sons, George and Scott. Alyce is also survived by five grandchildren, Brent, Alice, Ella, Nick, and Otis. Alyce was preceded in death by her husband, George; mother, Ollie; and father, George; her sisters, Helen, Dorothy; and brothers, Bill and Chuck. Mrs. Smith, the "Cakelady," was well-known for her baking business of more than 40 years, which included beautifully decorated cakes, and signature items such as decorated Christmas cookies and petit fours. Mrs. Smith enjoyed music, including opera and trips to the Met in New York, concerts by Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Tina Turner. Mrs. Smith also enjoyed flower gardening, martinis, family beach vacations, and playing cards with family and friends. Mrs. Smith was a pro football fan, following the Green Bay Packers as well as the Steelers. Her warmth and spirit were admired by all who knew her. Her front porch was a well-known neighborhood gathering place. Her 90th birthday celebration drew more than a hundred well-wishers. Mrs. Smith's late husband, George, was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. The family asks that any donations in Alyce's memory be directed to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.