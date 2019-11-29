|
ROSCOE AMANDA L.
Age 39, of Carnegie, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Joshua M. L. Roscoe; daughter of Marcie Broskey of Pennsbury Village and Leonard Broskey, Jr. of Imperial; daughter-in-law of Edmund and Mary Lou Roscoe of Ruff Creek. Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, PA, where funeral service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to: Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019