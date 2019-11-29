Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for AMANDA ROSCOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMANDA L. ROSCOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AMANDA L. ROSCOE Obituary
ROSCOE AMANDA L.

Age 39, of Carnegie, on Monday, November 25, 2019.  Beloved wife of Joshua M. L. Roscoe; daughter of Marcie Broskey of Pennsbury Village and Leonard Broskey, Jr. of Imperial; daughter-in-law of Edmund and Mary Lou Roscoe of Ruff Creek. Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, PA, where funeral service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m.  Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to:   Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA  15237.  www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AMANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -