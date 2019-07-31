Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
AMBER VICTORIA MURPHY


1997 - 2019
MURPHY AMBER VICTORIA

Age 22, sadly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, of Baldwin. Beautiful daughter of Victor (Lyssa Hamaker) and Deena Murphy; adored sister of Victor (Ashton Simone); loving granddaughter of Julia and the late George Krumenaker and Tim and Victoria Quaill; niece of Laura (Peter) Pizzonia, Sherri (Bo) Diethorn, Albert (Tracey) Quaill and Ryan (Grace) Quaill. Amber will forever be missed by her cousins and friends. A memorial visitation will be held at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. A blessing service will be held at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to someone you know who is struggling. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
