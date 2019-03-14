VISELLI AMEDEO

Age 90, of Forest Hills, formerly of Rankin. Quietly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with his loving wife Anna at his side, Amedeo Viselli of Forest Hills, went quietly into life eternal. He was born in Riti, Italy, the son of the late Nick and Mary Louise Giorgio. He is survived by his wife Anna Valletta and his daughter Mary Ann Viselli. He was a maintenance supervisor at Duquesne University for over 25 years. Beside his parents, he was predeceased in death by his loving sister, Antoinette "Tony" Viselli. Amadeo proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, where he obtained the rank of Corporal. Calling hours with the family will be on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh, where full US Army Military Honors will be rendered.

