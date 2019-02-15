KEARY AMELIA ANN

Of Falls Church VA and Trafford PA passed away in Inova hospital on Sunday February 10, 2019 after going into cardiac arrest. She was the oldest child of Max Kushnar and Helen Kushnar. She is survived by her Son Brian Shabosky, his wife Kimberly Shabosky, her two grandsons Cole and Nicholas Shabosky, and her younger brother Phil Kushnar. She was known as Aunt "Mickie" to her nieces Dawn Hess and Denise Moses. Amy grew up in Trafford PA and graduated from Penn Joint HS in Harrison City PA. After moving to Washington DC at the age of 20, she worked for the Dept of the Interior for over 40 years before retiring in 2005. She was a devout Catholic, loved all sports especially the beloved Redskins, Orioles, and then the Nats. Even into her 70's, she attended Redskins games with Brian. She loved attending all of Brian's games especially Baseball. She was an avid and frequent league bowler and loved a good poker game wherever she could find one. Her bowling and poker groups were her extended family. Even though she recently came out of a rehab facility, she emphatically wanted to host her annual poker party on New Year's Day. The viewing will be held on Thursday Feb 14th from 4-8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday February 15th, 2019 at St James Church in Falls Church and the burial ceremony will be at National Memorial Park immediately following.