Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish.
AMELIA "MILI" (KUNA) CRITCHLOW


1927 - 2019
AMELIA "MILI" (KUNA) CRITCHLOW Obituary
CRITCHLOW AMELIA "MILI" (KUNA)

Age 92, of Bridgeville, on October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Critchlow; loving mother of Joe (Denise) Critchlow; grandmother of Chris DiDomenico; sister of Sylvia Ayars and the late Edith Klancher, Matthew Kuna, Matilda Bruschi, Emma Balient, Barbara McGrogan, John, Richard and Frank Kuna. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., at Holy Child Parish. Memorials to . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
