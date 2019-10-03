|
CRITCHLOW AMELIA "MILI" (KUNA)
Age 92, of Bridgeville, on October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Critchlow; loving mother of Joe (Denise) Critchlow; grandmother of Chris DiDomenico; sister of Sylvia Ayars and the late Edith Klancher, Matthew Kuna, Matilda Bruschi, Emma Balient, Barbara McGrogan, John, Richard and Frank Kuna. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., at Holy Child Parish. Memorials to . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019