ZAK AMELIA J.
Received into Heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 95. She passed away peacefully at her home of 55 years. Beloved mother of Leo P. Zak, Carol L. Campion, James F. (Jane) Zak, Thomas A. Zak, and Cathy A. Zak (Tony Romantino). Daughter of the late Paul and Sophia Kazior of Castle Shannon. Much loved sister of Claudia Backus and predeceased siblings, John Kazior, Anna Pawlowski, Sophie Sauter, Helen Mehlhorn, Edward Kazior, Raymond Kazior, and Ted Kazior. Survived by six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and by many loving nieces and nephews. Devoted and hardworking Mom, she will be sorely missed, until finally reunited again with all those who shared her life, cared for her, and loved her. Family and friends welcome MONDAY, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass celebrating her life 10:00 a.m. TUESDAY at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 310 Mansfield Ave., Green Tree. Christian burial to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ()
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020