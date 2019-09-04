|
ROTUNDA AMELIA MARCHIONE
Age 96, of Allison Park, passed away Aug. 30, 2019 at Victoria Manor, Oakdale. She is survived by her children, Jean (Denny) Colo and Richard (Patti) Rotunda; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Nicolella. Amelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Rotunda in 1985; as well as her sisters, Louise Rotunda and Vera Barbella. Per Amelia's request there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday Sept. 5th at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw PA 15116 (Hampton Twp.) with Father John Marcucci Celebrating, burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019