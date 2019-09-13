Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
AMELIA MIKALENA "MILLIE" (YUZENAS) SOTAK

Age 91, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Michael John Sotak; loving mother of Janet DiCicco (Sam), Mike Sotak (Saundra), Elaine Cassidy (Ed) and Sherry Fleiner (Mark); dear grandmother of Jennifer DiCicco, Sam DiCicco, Jr. (Marzia), Alizabeth DiCicco, Kirstyn Sotak (Jim), Michael Sotak, Jr. (Valerie), Devin Cassidy (Paige), Katelyn Cassidy (Brandon), Maggie Fleiner and Markie Fleiner, II; great-grandmother of Luca DiCicco, Sofia DiCicco, Giulia DiCicco and sweet baby girl, Cassidy (due November); sister of Rosemary Stoner. Millie's faith, family and friends meant the world to her.  She expressed her love for life through all of her clubs, social activities and involvement in her church. Millie touched so many lives always putting others before herself. In her presence there was an abundance of life, spirit and grace. Family will receive friends 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. FRIDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Divine Liturgy, 11:00 a.m. SATURDAY in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church.  Parastas, 2:00 p.m. FRIDAY. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
