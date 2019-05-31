SEARS AMELIA P. "MILLIE"

Formerly of the South Side. Wife of the late Joseph V. Sears; mother of Nancy (Van) Rankin; daughter of the late Andrew Pilipczak and Catherine Jadzak Pilipczak; sister of the late John Philips and spouse Betty Jane; aunt of Laurin, Holly and Brian and their families; also survived by Brent and Blake Rankin, two grandchildren. Friends and family received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 -8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. and Funeral Services on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Family suggests contributions to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. She loved to garden and tend to her violets. She had a passion for baking, including paska, apple pie and many delicious, gorgeous cookies which she shared with others.