Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Burial
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
AMERITA M. (ROBEZZOLI) LOMBARDI

AMERITA M. (ROBEZZOLI) LOMBARDI Obituary
LOMBARDI AMERITA M. (ROBEZZOLI)

At the age of 95, of Beechview, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, Amy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Lombardi; loving mother of Joanne (the late Ron) Hart and Sandy (Joe) Linz; survived by seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren; sister of Blanche Marchetto and the late Alfred Robezzoli. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
