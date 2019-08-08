Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
AMY A. LENART

AMY A. LENART Obituary
LENART AMY A.

Age 38, of Venetia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Pamela Lenart; her four siblings, Heather Silver, Courtney Patel, Nicole Rumbold and William R. Lenart. She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Lenart. She was loved by many and had a contagious personality. Amy had a way of always making others feel welcomed and comfortable and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends received Friday evening 6-8 p.m. and Saturday afternoon 2-4 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
