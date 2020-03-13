AMY B. FLETCHER (1984 - 2020)
Obituary
FLETCHER AMY B.

Of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, age 36, beloved daughter of Ronald and Susan (Bracker) Fletcher; loving girlfriend of Josh Doyle; granddaughter of Alma Bracker and the late Harry B. Bracker and Vi Fletcher and the late Arthur L. Fletcher; also many cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday 1-4 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. A Funeral Service will be held following the visitation on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Peters Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.metavivor.org or Young Women's Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, YWBCAF.org. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
