|
|
STAIGER AMY ELIZABETH
Age 54, of Carnegie, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Charles Staiger and Hazel E. Reed; cherished sister of Julie (Toney) Akins and Rob (Zinnia) Staiger; caring aunt of Jake, Christopher, and Brendan Staiger. Amy was employed with Kane Regional Hospital for many years. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. A Chapel Service will be held in Lakewood Memorial Park, 943 PA-910, Cheswick, PA 15024, on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019