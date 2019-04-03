Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for AMY STAIGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMY ELIZABETH STAIGER

Obituary Condolences

AMY ELIZABETH STAIGER Obituary
STAIGER AMY ELIZABETH

Age 54, of Carnegie, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Charles Staiger and Hazel E. Reed; cherished sister of Julie (Toney) Akins and Rob (Zinnia) Staiger; caring aunt of Jake, Christopher, and Brendan Staiger. Amy was employed with Kane Regional Hospital for many years. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. A Chapel Service will be held in Lakewood Memorial Park, 943 PA-910, Cheswick, PA 15024, on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now