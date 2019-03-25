|
LAU AMY JO
Age 47, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Wife of Lawrence W. Lau, Jr.; mother of Lawrence W. (Amanda) Lau, III and Dalton David Lau; grandmother of Kaydence, Addison and Geno; daughter of the late George and Michelle Brunick; sister of John Brunick, Michelle Brunick and Dawn Lantzy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019