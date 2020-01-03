Home

More Obituaries for AMY SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMY KATHRYNE SINCLAIR

AMY KATHRYNE SINCLAIR Obituary
SINCLAIR AMY KATHRYNE

Amy Kathryne Sinclair, 42, of Louisville KY/Pittsburgh PA, passed away on Monday, December 30th, 2019. The oldest daughter of James 'Red' Sinclair (1956-2015) and Mary 'Terrie' Rihn. In addition to her mother, she leaves behind brother, Andrew (Tricia) Sinclair; sisters, Katie Sinclair and Jamie (Rob) Matasich; nieces, JoAnn Hampton, Alana Jones, Vanessa Matasich; nephews, Brenden Jones and Devin Matasich; fiancé, Andre White; along with many friends and extended family. Church Service to be held at Most Holy Name, Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. 1520 Claim Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. A Celebration of Amy's Life will be held at the in Troy Hill located at 1902 Sundeman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (side door on Liedertafal Way) following the service. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
