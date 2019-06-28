|
KASPERSKI AMY L. (FURR)
Age 55, of Cranberry, on June 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 28 years of Robert V. Kasperski; loving mother of Brad Kasperski, Mandy (Michael) Voit, and Megan Kasperski; sister of Jeffrey Furr and Beth Morse; daughter of K. Rymer (Pamula) Furr and the late Shirley (the late John) McEldowney Calef; daughter-in-law of Raymond C. and the late Lois Love Kasperski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Amy loved spending time with her kids, pets, and especially loved being at the beach and in the sun. Services private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019