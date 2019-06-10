FALLERT AMY M. (YOUNG)

Age 57, of South Fayette, on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 31 years to Robert Fallert; loving and devoted mother of Jonathon and Mallory Fallert; cherished sister of Judith (Tom) Gianni, Virginia (Tom) Kennard, Patrick (Sandra) Young, Catherine (Ralph) Haley, Dennis Young and the late James (Darlene) Young; also many nieces and nephews. Amy was a graduate of California University of PA. She was devoted teacher for over 33 years at St. Henry's, Mt. Oliver, St. Pius, St. Louise De Marillac, St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton, Holy Child and most recently, Our Lady of Grace in Scott Township. Family and friends received on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church in Mt Lebanon. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Grace School, https://www.olgscott.org/give-to-our-lady-of-grace. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.