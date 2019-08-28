Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish
St. John Cantius Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AMY MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMY (SZAFRANSKI) MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AMY (SZAFRANSKI) MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS AMY (SZAFRANSKI)

Age 58, formerly of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of David; sister of Daniel Szafranski, Dianne Means, and Catherine (Kevin) Slane; stepmother of Krystal (Jamie) Stratthaus and Brandon (Trish Morgan) Morris; grandmother of Hailey, Mason, Evan, and Jaxon; cherished aunt of Amanda (Nicholas) Baldauf, Marissa Slane, Addison and Emma Baldauf. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Bernadette Szafranski and niece Alexandra Slane. Amy enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered for her kindness to all she met, and her love of all things purple. Donations are being accepted by the family to ease the financial burden created by Amy's illness and passing. A memorial mass will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church on Saturday, September 14th at 10 a.m. A luncheon to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at Parkview Fire Hall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.