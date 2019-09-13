|
|
MORRIS AMY (SZAFRANSKI)
Age 58, formerly of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of David; sister of Daniel Szafranski, Dianne Means, and Catherine (Kevin) Slane; stepmother of Krystal (Jamie) Stratthaus and Brandon (Trish Morgan) Morris; grandmother of Hailey, Mason, Evan, and Jaxon; cherished aunt of Amanda (Nicholas) Baldauf, Marissa Slane, Addison and Emma Baldauf. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Bernadette Szafranski and niece Alexandra Slane. Amy enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered for her kindness to all she met, and her love of all things purple. Donations are being accepted by the family to ease the financial burden created by Amy's illness and passing. A memorial mass will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church on Saturday, September 14th at 10 a.m. A luncheon to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at Parkview Fire Hall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019