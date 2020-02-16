|
|
ROBINS AMY
On Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late I. Lawrence and Dorothy Robins. Loving life-partner of Matt Ledbetter; twin sister of Ellen Robins Whitehill and sister of L. Michael Robins and the late Richard L. Robins; aunt of Dorie Whitehill Galipo; great-aunt of Mira Rae Galipo; also survived by cousins. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributiuons may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020