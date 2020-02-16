Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
AMY ROBINS Obituary
ROBINS AMY

On Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late I. Lawrence and Dorothy Robins. Loving life-partner of Matt Ledbetter; twin sister of Ellen Robins Whitehill and sister of L. Michael Robins and the late Richard L. Robins; aunt of Dorie Whitehill Galipo; great-aunt of Mira Rae Galipo; also survived by cousins. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributiuons may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
