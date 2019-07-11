Home

Services
Vladimir S. Corba Funeral Home
300 E.Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 279-1515
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vladimir S. Corba Funeral Home
300 E.Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Vladimir S. Corba Funeral Home
300 E.Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church
Washinton Ave
Carnegie, PA
View Map
ANASTASIA PITUCH Obituary
PITUCH ANASTASIA

Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and son, Stefan. Survived by her daughters, Rose (Frank) Scalise and Lucy (Jim) Newkirk; and grandchildren, Tanya (Jesse) Scalise Manoni and Brian (Gloria) Scalise; and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at VLADIMIR S. COBRA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie, on Friday, from 3-7 p.m., with a parastas at 6 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday, at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on Washinton Ave. in Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
