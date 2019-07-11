|
PITUCH ANASTASIA
Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and son, Stefan. Survived by her daughters, Rose (Frank) Scalise and Lucy (Jim) Newkirk; and grandchildren, Tanya (Jesse) Scalise Manoni and Brian (Gloria) Scalise; and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at VLADIMIR S. COBRA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie, on Friday, from 3-7 p.m., with a parastas at 6 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday, at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on Washinton Ave. in Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019