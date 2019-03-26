MILLER ANDREA MARIE

Age 72, of Wilkins Township, PA passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis J. Miller; son, Dennis B. Miller; parents, Stephen R. and Mary (Repasky) Swantner; and brothers, David Swantner and Mark A. Swantner. Survived by her son, Gregory M. Miller (Valerie); proud grandmother of Alexis A. Blotzer, Emily L. Blotzer-Miller, and Sarah E. Miller; brother of Stephen R. Swantner (Deborah); sister-in-law of Pat Miller Veilleux (Joe); Debra (Stubbs) Swantner; niece, Erin Swantner and nephews, Shawn D. Swantner, Mark A. Swantner, Jr., and the late Alex Veilleux. Andrea received a Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an undergraduate degree from Seton Hill University. She taught at Saint James School in Wilkinsburg, PA, for 30 years, and retired as a Training and Consultation Coordinator from the Allegheny Intermediate, in Homestead, PA. Andrea was an avid reader and loved to knit and crochet; she belonged to various clubs, including the Drop Dead Mystery Book club in Edgewood; she volunteered her time knitting hats for premature infants and knitting baby birds' nests for the Verona Wildlife Rehabilitation Center; she welcomed incoming freshman as part of the Seton Hill Alumni Association, among other interests. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Monongahela Cemetery in Braddock Hills.