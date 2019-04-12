Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
ANDREA R. ACKER

ANDREA R. ACKER Obituary
ACKER ANDREA R.

Age 48, of North Apollo, formerly Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th after a courageous 10-year battle with breast cancer. She was born on June 24, 1970 in Pittsburgh. Loving wife of Don Acker. Andrea was the beloved daughter of Andrew and Shirley Schillingtreasured sister of Christine Shay-Downer (Tom) and Lisa Schmidt (Paul); proud godmother of Andrew; adored Auntie A. of Melissa, Stephen, Emily, and Nathan; and great-aunt of Carl. She served as Director of Online Studies and was an educator for the Penn Hills School District, Seton Hill University and Westmoreland County Community College, Andrea impacted the lives of many through her advocacy, dedication and love for her students. Friends received 1-5 p.m. Saturday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Service Saturday, 5 p.m. at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the HumaneSociety.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
