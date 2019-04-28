RYAN ANDREA RYGG

Age 87, of Pittsburgh, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Andrea was born in Harrisburg and grew up in Thornburg, PA. She attended Chatham College and worked for ALCOA. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Ryan; loving mother of Thomas C. Ryan, Jr. of Fort Jones, CA and Peter W. Ryan of Larchmont, NY; also survived by four grandchildren; sister of the late Einer Rygg of Vancouver, BC. "Andy" as she was affectionately known, was an avid needle pointer who enjoyed her longtime membership in the Fox Chapel Book Club. Her passions included gardening, snow and water skiing. Her fondest memories were of family vacations at their cottage in Ontario where she spent her summers. The family is currently planning a Memorial Service at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to , 22512 Gateway Centre Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20571–www. .org. Arrangements through LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES. laughlinfuneralhome.com