BALOG ANDREW ANTHONY
Age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Andrew was born May 5, 1935, the youngest son of five children, to Ella and Andrew Balogh in Sewickley, PA. He attended Moon High School, and graduated with a degree in Psychology from Tusculum College, Greenville, TN. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1957-1961. After military service, he went on to become a successful sales representative with Kawneer/Amex for 28 years. Andrew married Maureen McDonald in 1959. Together they had three daughters, Terri, Tami and Andra. Andrew eventually settled down on Long Island, East Islip, NY with his family in 1972 where he lived for 45 years before relocating to Camden, NC. Andrew was a college basketball player and avid Duke fan, a passionate golfer and sportsman who loved nature, reading, crossword puzzles, classical music, the Pittsburgh Steelers and most of all, his daughters and grandchildren. He was known and loved by all for his larger-than-life personality and will be missed by many. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ella Balogh, his oldest sister, Ella McArdle, and his two older brothers, Joseph and Thomas Balogh. He is survived by his older sister, Mary Regotti, his ex-wife, Maureen McDonald Jones, his three daughters, Terri Balog (Susan Hayden) of Asheville, NC, Tamara Richards (Mark) of Camden, NC and Andra Clapsaddle (James) of San Antonio, TX, and his five grandchildren, Anjelica, Liana, Isabella, Andrew and Ella. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at TWIFORD MEMORIAL CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Audubon of North Carolina, 807 E. Main St., Suite 2-220, Durham, NC 27701. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Balog family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.