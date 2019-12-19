|
BOGUSZ ANDREW "BUCKY"
Age 83, of Plum, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (O'Leary); loving father of Scott (Barbara) Bogusz and Eric (Hannah) Bogusz; grandfather of Ryan and Tyler Bogusz; brother of Arlene (Conrad) DeLuca and Patricia (Jerry) Juliano. Bucky was a US Army veteran and he retired from Plum Boro Water Authority. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Joy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019