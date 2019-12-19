Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW BOGUSZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW "BUCKY" BOGUSZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW "BUCKY" BOGUSZ Obituary
BOGUSZ ANDREW "BUCKY"

Age 83, of Plum, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (O'Leary); loving father of Scott (Barbara) Bogusz and Eric (Hannah) Bogusz; grandfather of Ryan and Tyler Bogusz; brother of Arlene (Conrad) DeLuca and Patricia (Jerry) Juliano.  Bucky was a US Army veteran and he retired from Plum Boro Water Authority.  Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m.,  at Our Lady of Joy Church.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -