MAGER ANDREW C. "ANDY"

Age 84, of Naples, FL, a gregarious, bear of a man, who brought joy and happiness into the life of everyone he touched, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Formerly of Canton, OH he had been a resident of Naples for the past 21 years. Andy was born November 23, 1935 on Pittsburgh's North Side, the son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Palsa) Mager. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. His career started at Midvale-Heppenstall. He spent many years working as a Senior Executive at National Forge n the 1970s and 1980s. In 1988, he joined he Union Metal Corporation and retired as President/CEO in the mid 1990's. Andy was an avid golfer, an avid investor and member at The Club at The Strand. He also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, entertaining - great food, wine and people, and manhattans. Survivors include his wife, Joann (Ballew) Mager; children, Drew Mager of Pittsburgh, PA, Maureen (Alex) Blum of Stanford, CT, Lynn (Fred) Racke of San Clemente, CA, David (Lisa Carvallo) Mager of Berkeley, CA and Coleen Mager of New York, NY; sister, Frances Carman of Virginia Beach, VA; grandsons, Nicholas Blum, Luke Mager and Flynn Mager; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maureen "Pat" Wadding Mager; brother, George Breshock; and sisters, Margaret Miller and Marion O'Brien. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.