R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:15 AM
St Agnes Church
West Mifflin, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Agnes Church
West Mifflin, PA
ANDREW C. STROBEL Sr. Obituary
STROBEL, SR. ANDREW C.

Age 69, of West Mifflin. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Darlene Strobel; his beloved children, Darla (Paul) Carrig and Andrew Strobel, Jr.; loving grandfather of Shannon, Ryan, Emily, Ashley, and Sarah; brother of Raymond, Richard, George, Margaret Panka, Johanna Fey and the late Herbert, Patricia Trent, Donna Fey, and Donald. Andrew is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15120. Funeral Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St Agnes Church in West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
