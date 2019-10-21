Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW D. "ANDY" GILLESPIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW D. "ANDY" GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE ANDREW D. "ANDY"

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 76, of Millvale. Son of the late George R. and Marie A. Gillespie; brother of James, Sr. (Linda) Gillespie, Elizabeth (Edward) Loncaric, Richard (Kathleen) Gillespie and the late Ruth Likevac, George Gillespie, Jr., Margaret Iuni, Donald Gillespie, Dorothy Gillespie, Genieve Luchinno, and William Gillespie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 11 a.m. until time of Services at 2 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Family suggests donations to the Millvale VFD, 501 Lincoln Ave., Pgh., PA 15209.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now