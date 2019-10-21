|
GILLESPIE ANDREW D. "ANDY"
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 76, of Millvale. Son of the late George R. and Marie A. Gillespie; brother of James, Sr. (Linda) Gillespie, Elizabeth (Edward) Loncaric, Richard (Kathleen) Gillespie and the late Ruth Likevac, George Gillespie, Jr., Margaret Iuni, Donald Gillespie, Dorothy Gillespie, Genieve Luchinno, and William Gillespie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 11 a.m. until time of Services at 2 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Family suggests donations to the Millvale VFD, 501 Lincoln Ave., Pgh., PA 15209.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019