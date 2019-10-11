|
DURICK ANDREW
Age 91, of Pine Twp., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Durick; loving father of Dale Durick (Maureen), Lisa Glies (Jim) and Kim Evans (Duane); grandfather of Nicole (Derrick), Christopher, Cassandra, Blake (Bella), Ross and the late Sammy; great-grandfather of Brooke, Maddie and Logan. Andy was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2754, Wexford Lions Club, Life Member of Wexford Volunteer Fire Dept. and St. Alphonsus Church. Andy was a retired employee of Sears Roebuck. and a former employee of Thoma Funeral Home. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019